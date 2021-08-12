Key benefits of buying health insurance when young

Youth is a phase of life when one experiences many firsts, new experiences, and a lot of learning. This is also the time when many youngsters start their financial planning. Hence, it is necessary that they understand the importance of financial security and how insurance is a very crucial part of it.

A health insurance policy helps protect one’s savings, deal with medical inflation, and provides financial support during medical emergencies. Financial protection is the key reason why health insurance is important, as one goes through life and all its uncertainties. It stands true for people of all ages, including the youth. The proverb “age is just a number” does not hold water when health insurance is involved. The younger a person is when they buy health insurance, the better it is.

This International Youth Day, it is important to shed light on the importance and benefits of covering themselves and their families health through a comprehensive health insurance plan.

Why buy health insurance when young?

Buying a health insurance policy is important for people of all ages, but the earlier, the better. Here’s why:

● Lower premiums

The premium on health insurance increases after specific age brackets. For instance, if someone were to buy a health insurance policy at the age of 24 for a cover of Rs. 3 lakhs, they may have to pay a premium of Rs. 5000. But if they were to buy the same policy at 37 years, they may have to pay a significantly higher premium. As a general rule, premiums tend to increase with age especially if you are a first-time insurance buyer.

● Pass the waiting period

Health insurance policies have the concept of a waiting period, during which the policyholder cannot make claims for specific pre-existing diseases, procedures, and treatments. While the waiting period differs from policy to policy, it is typically between two to four years. When a person buys health insurance in their 20s, they can comfortably pass through the waiting period without it becoming a concern. So, later, when they do have to make a claim, the waiting period would have already passed.

● Avail No Claim Bonus

When a policyholder does not make a claim during a policy year, they receive the benefit of the No Claim Bonus (NCB). It can be either a discount on their premium for the next policy period or an increase in the policy cover without increasing the premium. NCB gets accumulated for every year that a policyholder does not make a claim. When a person gets health insurance in their 20s, they can capitalize on the benefit of NCB.

What are the eligibility criteria for buying a health insurance policy?

The eligibility criteria for purchasing a health insurance policy are much less stringent for a young person. Typically, most health insurance policies do not require those under 45 to undergo any pre-medical checks or tests before acceptance of the proposal.

This International Youth Day, let us evaluate our and our family’s requirements, risks and choose the right health insurance plan. An adequate and comprehensive health insurance cover will provide us with assurance and peace of mind dono.

The author, Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, is Head – Product development at SBI General Insurance. The views expressed are personal