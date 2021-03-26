  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Key advantages of investing in digital gold

Updated : March 26, 2021 05:35 PM IST

Unlike investing in physical gold, according to Puneet Maheshwari, director, Upstox, investment in digital gold does not mean that one has to shell out a lot of money.
As per Maheshwari, online storage saves on space, providing an edge over the hassle of worrying about the security of physical gold lying at home.
Key advantages of investing in digital gold
Published : March 26, 2021 05:34 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Assam assembly polls phase 1: 264 candidates to battle for 47 seats; CM Sonowal and Speaker Goswami in fray

Assam assembly polls phase 1: 264 candidates to battle for 47 seats; CM Sonowal and Speaker Goswami in fray

West Bengal election curtain-raiser: Phase 1 crucial in the mega TMC vs BJP battle; here’s why

West Bengal election curtain-raiser: Phase 1 crucial in the mega TMC vs BJP battle; here’s why

Modi's Bangladesh visit: PM uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

Modi's Bangladesh visit: PM uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement