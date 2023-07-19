Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi scheme: Registration starts today, check steps to apply online

The Gruha Lakshmi Scheme will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to the women heads of the families in Karnataka. This will not only support women, but also will improve their livelihood

Registration for the much talked about Gruha Lakshmi scheme of the Karnataka government is beginning on Wednesday, July 19.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme is a financial assistance initiative for the women under which the women head of a household will get an assistance of Rs 2,000 per month. This will not only support women, but also will improve their livelihood.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the registration of beneficiaries at a programme at 5.30pm at Vidhana Soudha.

Earlier this week, while announcing the registration date, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that all women whose names are there as the head of the family on BPL and APL cards are eligible for the scheme.

However, the women or their husbands who pay income tax or GST are not eligible under the scheme, according to the minister.

This scheme will benefit 12.8 million families in the state.

Eligibility criteria for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Women should belong to Antyodaya, BPL, and APL families where she should be identified as the head as per the ration cards issued by the government.

Only one woman in a family will be the beneficiary of this scheme.

The woman must not be a government employee.

Women who are paying taxes are not going to be eligible for the scheme.

Documents required for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Above Poverty Line Card/Below Poverty Line Card/ Antyodaya Card

Bank linked Aadhaar card

Bank details

Aadhaar linked phone number

How to register for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme?

Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme can be done both online and offline. One can either visit the assigned centre and get registered or apply online.

Offline Registration

For registering offline, one can visit the assigned centre. The woman head of the family needs to approach these centres along with all the required documents. While availing the facility of this scheme one can register for free at the centres. Additionally, government representatives will be reaching door to door for registering the beneficiaries.

Online Registration

Eligible women can get themselves registered online by visiting the official portal of Seva Sindhu Guarantee scheme.

Choose and click on the ‘Gruha Lakshmi Scheme’ option

Click on the ‘click here to apply’

Fill up the required details for the scheme and upload the documents

Click on the ‘Submit’ and note the application form number for further reference

However, the state government has also issued a helpline number for the citizens for any clarification on the scheme. One can SMS to 8147500500 or can also call on 1902.