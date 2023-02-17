Karnataka Budget sees professional tax exemption limit raised to Rs 25,000 — Here's who benefits

Professional tax is levied by the state government and applies to income an individual earns through employment. Read on to know what changes have been made by Karnataka government

The Karnataka government on Friday proposed to simplify the Professional Tax Act by amending the law. While making the state Budget announcements for the financial year 2023-24, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said professional tax exemption limit has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 in order to provide relief to the lower income class. This includes both salaried or wage-earning employees, the Chief Minister added.

As per the Karnataka professional tax slab rates, all individuals with a monthly gross income less than Rs 15,000 are currently exempted from any charges. However, employees with a monthly gross salary above Rs 15,000 are levied a professional tax of Rs 200.

The same has been increased to Rs 25,000 now.

Both salaried and self- employed individuals need to pay professional tax which is collected by the Karnataka state government. For salaried employees, professional tax is levied by employers whereas non-salaried professionals need to pay it to local authorities appointed for collecting professional tax. Doctors, lawyers, chartered accounts and any other individuals engaged in private professions are also liable to pay professional tax in Karnataka.

This tax is levied by the state government and applies to income an individual earns through employment. One can often find the deduction for the same on the salary slip each month. This can vary depending on the state one lives in. The maximum limit of which one can be charged is Rs 2,500. The tax is calculated based on the slabs.

Meanwhile, Bommai also announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loan given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the coming financial year. This would ensure availability of hassle-free and need-based loan facility for making necessary preparation for farm-related activities, Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, said presenting the 2023-34 budget in the state Legislative Assembly.

"This year, loan of Rs 25,000 crore will be distributed to more than 30 lakh farmers," he said.

The government, Bommai said, decided to give an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 in the year 2023-24 under a new scheme 'Bhoo Siri' for 'Kisan Credit Card' holders.

This would facilitate the farmers to purchase seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other farm inputs in times of exigencies, the Chief Minister said.