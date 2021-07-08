June life insurance data rises 4% on YoY basis

Life insurance data for the month of June witnessed a premium rise of 4 percent on a year-on-year basis while retail annual premium equivalent has grown 10 percent. The growth has been just a low single-digit for the entire sector but it would be wrong to go by the industry growth because private players on a standalone basis have outperformed the entire industry.

Private June premium is up 34 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Also in Q1FY22, the premium is up again 34 percent for the private life insurance sector.

As far as companies are concerned, for HDFC Life Insurance the June premium is 25 percent, the Q1FY22 premium is up 43 percent and the June retail APE is flat in the month of June on a YoY basis.

For ICICI Prudential Life Insurance the June premium is up 124 percent, the Q1FY22 premium is up 70 percent and the June retail APE is also up about 43 percent.

For Max Life Insurance the June premium is up 21.3 percent, the Q1FY22 premium is up 38 percent and the June retail APE has seen a growth of 17 percent. For SBI Life the June premium is up 17.6 percent, the Q1FY22 premium is up 9.3 percent and the June retail APE has seen a growth of about 12.5 percent.

