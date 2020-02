Many mutual fund investors opt for investments under joint names. A maximum of three person can jointly hold a single investment account in mutual fund. However, all three has to be KYC complaint. If any one of them fails to do it, then he/she cannot be considered as a joint holder, as per the investment rule.

There are several advantages of investing in joint names. According to experts, it is helpful when an individual doesn't want the other holder to take unilateral decisions on investment.

"The ownership rights are equal, which means it allows one to transact especially in the case of any contingency like illness or death," said Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India.

In words of Jashan Arora, Director, Master Capital Services - a platform that provides financial services, “Joint ownership is like a double edged sword. Under this, mutual funds can be easily transferred. Joint ownership gives equal rights and authority to all investors. All the joint holders need to sign for any action in the investment."

As far tax benefits are concerned, holding joint accounts do not provide a tax advantage. According to Raote of Deloitte India, the taxes on interest are payable by the individual who has invested in the scheme i.e the first holder.

“The taxes are deposited in the name of the first holder, in case of tax withholding on interest income. However, now the tax return has the provision to make appropriate declarations so that the credit is given to the right person,” she said.