Jeevan Praman Patra: Possible reasons for rejection of your life certificate

Pensioners across the country get their due pension through pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as the banks, post offices etc. Here's more
Recommended ArticlesView All
Small savings schemes — Will govt hike interest rates of PPF and SSY? Here's the answer
IST4 Min(s) Read
Haldiram & Bikaji: Story of the brothers who control half of India's namkeen market
IST4 Min(s) Read
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm
IST4 Min(s) Read
How to submit life certificate?
Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at PDAs either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.
Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and secure Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system. The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.
To generate the certificate, pensioners are first required to register with the Jeevan Pramaan. For the same, they have to download the Jeevan Pramaan app and open it. Thereafter, they should go to new registration, enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, name, mobile number and pension payment order (PPO).
Here are the steps to generate a 'life certificate' online:
Step 1: Log in to Jeevan Pramaan app by using Pramaan ID and OTP.
Step 2: Select the ‘Generate Jeevan Pramaan' option and enter Aadhaar number, mobile number.
Step 3: Click on generate OTP.
Step 4: Once OTP is received, enter it.
Step 5: Enter the PPO number, name, name of the disbursing agency, etc.
Step 6: Scan fingerprint/iris and authenticate it using the Aadhaar data.
Jeevan Pramaan will be displayed on the screen and a confirmation message will be sent to the pensioner’s mobile number.