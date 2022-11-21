Jeevan Praman Patra: Possible reasons for rejection of your life certificate

Pensioners across the country get their due pension through pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as the banks, post offices etc. Here's more

All pensioners are required to submit a ‘life certificate' or Jeevan Praman Patra in November every year to pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share. Pensioners can submit it at any branch, regardless of where their Aadhar-linked pension/savings account is opened. They can do this online as well.

However, pensioners need to be careful and see that their digital life certificates are not rejected. There are certain conditions under which those may get rejected. These are-

1. If correct Aadhaar number of pensioner is not updated

2. If incorrect account number is provided by pensioner or entered by officials while submitting DLC. After processing of DLC submitted at bank, confirmation is sent to pensioners within 2-3 days on their registered mobile number from bank along with the appropriate remarks or reasoning.

What can pensioners do in case of rejection?

If the Jeevan Praman Patra gets rejected, then the pensioner needs to have the issue resolved based on the remarks mentioned in the confirmation SMS, and submit the life certificate again.

How to submit life certificate?

Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at PDAs either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.

Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and secure Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system. The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.

To generate the certificate, pensioners are first required to register with the Jeevan Pramaan. For the same, they have to download the Jeevan Pramaan app and open it. Thereafter, they should go to new registration, enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, name, mobile number and pension payment order (PPO).

Here are the steps to generate a 'life certificate' online:

Step 1: Log in to Jeevan Pramaan app by using Pramaan ID and OTP.

Step 2: Select the ‘Generate Jeevan Pramaan' option and enter Aadhaar number, mobile number.

Step 3: Click on generate OTP.

Step 4: Once OTP is received, enter it.

Step 5: Enter the PPO number, name, name of the disbursing agency, etc.

Step 6: Scan fingerprint/iris and authenticate it using the Aadhaar data.