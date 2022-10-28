By Anshul

Mini Pensioners across the country get their due pension through Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) such as banks, post offices, etc. Here's all you need to know about the digital life certificate (DLC).

Each November, all pensioners are required to submit a ‘life certificate' or Jeevan Praman Patra to pension-disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share. These can submitted by pensioners either by presenting themselves personally at PDAs or by delivering a life certificate online.

Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and a secure Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system. The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.

Who is eligible for digital life certificate?

A pensioner whose Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) is onboarded onto Jeevan Pramaan is eligible for a DLC.

Who is not eligible for Jeevan Pramaan?

A pensioner who is re-employed or re-married is not eligible for Jeevan Pramaan. They are required to submit the l Life certificate the conventional way to their Pension Disbursing Authority.

What are the necessary documents to generate Jeevan Pramaan?

The pensioner must provide Aadhaar number, name, mobile number and self-declared pension-related onformation like PPO Number, pension account number, bank details, name of the Pension Sanctioning Authority, Pension Disbursing Authority, etc.

The pensioner must also provide his/her biometrics — iris or fingerprint.

Is the Pramaan ID/Jeevan Pramaan valid for life?

The Pramaan ID/Jeevan Pramaan is not valid for life. The validity period is as per rules specified by the Pension Sanctioning Authority. Once the validity period is over, a new Jeevan Pramaan Certificate needs to be obtained.

How is DLC different from traditional life certificate issued by government officers or agencies?

For Jeevan Pramaan (DLC), the pensioner is not required to present himself/herself personally before the Pension Disbursing Officer.

The DLC does not have to be submitted physically to the Pension Disbursing Agency (Bank/Post Office etc) as it is available to them digitally and is automatically processed by the Pension Disbursing Agency.

Also each DLC has a unique ID called the Pramaan ID.

How can one know whether the Digital Life Certificate has been accepted or rejected?

One needs to download the DLC from the Jeevan Praman portal to know the status.

What should one do if Jeevan Pramaan is rejected?

One needs to contact their Pension Disbursing Agency. Jeevan Pramaan is rejected in case wrong particulars are provided by pensioner while generating the digital life certificate. A new Jeevan Pramaan is to be generated by providing all correct information and biometrics.

Is Aadhaar number mandatory to generate Jeevan Pramaan?

Yes, Aadhaar number or VID is a must for generating/obtaining the Jeevan Pramaan.