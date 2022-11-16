Jeevan Praman Patra — How to submit life certificate via SBI website and mobile app?

All pensioners are required to submit a ‘life certificate' or Jeevan Praman Patra in November every year to pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share.

"Video Life Certificates with an ease. Now even family pensioners can avail the services via the SBI Pension Seva Mobile App or website," SBI tweeted.

“Video Life Certificates with an ease. Now even family pensioners can avail the services via the SBI Pension Seva Mobile App or website," SBI tweeted.

Who are eligible for Video Life Certificate (VLC)?

All public pensioners:

Whose pension is processed and paid by State Bank of India (SBI).

Who is currently residing inside geographical territory of India.

Whose Aadhaar seeding has been done for the Pension Account.

Whose Life Certificate has been submitted for the previous year.

Steps required to submit VLC

1) The pensioner needs to visit SBI PensionSeva website and click on “VideoLC" link at the top.

2) Enter account number (in which pension is credited) and CAPTCHA (not required for mobile app), tick the checkbox for authorizing Bank to use Aadhaar data for VLC and click on the “Validate Account" button.

3) If eligible for VLC, OTP will be sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar. Enter the OTP.

4) On successful validation, pensioner will be asked to confirm the mandatory certificates (self-declared) by ticking the boxes.

5) Submit all the mandatory certificates (self-declared) listed in drop-down and click on “Proceed" button to be redirected to VLC landing page.

6) Follow the instructions given on VLC site and allow required permissions on the device.

7) The Pensioner is free to wait or schedule an appointment for a future available slot.

8) If “schedule call" option is chosen, an appointment needs to be taken by selecting a convenient date and time slot and then by clicking on Schedule button.

9) The Pensioner will be shared a confirmation for the selected appointment slot. An SMS and email will also be sent to the Pensioner’s registered Mobile Number and email address respectively.

10) The Pensioner can join the video call 5 minutes before the start of the schedule date and time. The Pensioner will have the option to again reschedule, as per his/her convenience.

11) The Pensioner will have to wait till a Bank Official connects with him/her.

12) The Bank Official will see the status and once the Bank Official joins the session, the Pensioner will be taken to declaration page and will be asked to agree to the applicable terms and conditions.

13) If the terms and conditions are acceptable to the Pensioner, the Pensioner will mark consent via checkbox and click on start video call. The Pensioner will be then directed to the next screen which will be the waiting room wherein Bank official will be going to join.