How pensioners can submit Jeevan Praman Patra online — detailed steps here

By Anshul

Mini Pensioners across the country get their due pension through pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as the banks, post offices etc. Here's how they can generate and submit their 'life certificates' online in order to get their pension.

All pensioners are required to submit a ‘life certificate' or Jeevan Praman Patra in November every year to pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share. However, there is no such deadline for private sector employees receiving pension from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.

According to EPFO, the Jeevan Praman Patra is valid for 12 months in case of EPS '95 pensioners and they can submit it at any time, which will be valid for one year from date of submission.

This means that pensioners under EPS '95 are not required to submit Jeevan Praman in November 2022 if the pension was started less than a year ago.

How to submit it?

Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at PDAs either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.

Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and secure Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system. The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.

To generate the certificate, pensioners are first required to register with the Jeevan Pramaan. For the same, they have to download the Jeevan Pramaan app and open it. Thereafter, they should go to new registration, enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, name, mobile number and pension payment order (PPO).

Here are the steps to generate a 'life certificate' online:

Step 1: Log in to Jeevan Pramaan app by using Pramaan ID and OTP.

Step 2: Select the ‘Generate Jeevan Pramaan' option and enter Aadhaar number, mobile number.

Step 3: Click on generate OTP.

Step 4: Once OTP is received, enter it.

Step 5: Enter the PPO number, name, name of the disbursing agency, etc.

Step 6: Scan fingerprint/iris and authenticate it using the Aadhaar data.

Jeevan Pramaan will be displayed on the screen and a confirmation message will be sent to the pensioner’s mobile number.