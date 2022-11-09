Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Steps to submit digital life certificate via face recognition feature

By Anshul

Digital life certificate: All pensioners are required to submit a ‘life certificate' or Jeevan Praman Patra in November every year to pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share.

The government allows pensioners to submit digital life certificate (DLC) using face-recognition technology system based on Aadhaar database. Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) is a digital service with biometric support where pensioners can submit certificate online instead of travelling and physically submitting.

Here are steps to submit digital life certificate using face recognition:

Step 1:

Go to the Google Play Store and download the AadhaarFaceID application

Step 2: Visit https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ to download the face application

Step 3: Provide the appropriate authorisations and scan operator’s face.

Step 4: Fill in the details

Step 5: Scan a live photograph of the pensioner and click on the “Submit" option. A message with a link to download DLC will be sent to mobile number provided during pensioner authentication

The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.

Who is not eligible for Jeevan Pramaan?

A pensioner who is re-employed or re-married is not eligible for Jeevan Pramaan. They are required to submit the l Life certificate the conventional way to their Pension Disbursing Authority.

What are the necessary documents to generate Jeevan Pramaan?

The pensioner must provide Aadhaar number, name, mobile number and self-declared pension-related onformation like PPO Number, pension account number, bank details, name of the Pension Sanctioning Authority, Pension Disbursing Authority, etc.

The pensioner must also provide his/her biometrics — iris or fingerprint.

Is the Pramaan ID/Jeevan Pramaan valid for life?