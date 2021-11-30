Last day to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra today; check key details

Today is the last date to submit Jeevan Pramaan and all government pensioners are required to submit the certificate to receive pensions without any break. The window for the submission of Jeevan Pramaan, also known as Life Certificate, for those above 80 years of age was opened on October 1, 2021, and for others on November 1, 2021.

The certificate acts as proof that the pensioner is still alive. The certificate has to be shown before an authorised pension distributor or agency, after which the pension is credited to their account.

Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.

The certificate can also be submitted without visiting the bank. It can be done either through Doorstep Banking Alliance or via Postman. There is a nominal charge for the service and the concerned official will visit to the person's home and complete the process.