Jeevan Pramaan Patra: How to submit life certificate using SBI's video call facility

Pensioners need to file their life certificates by November 30 in order to receive their pensions, a process that can be taxing on many senior citizens. But the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, recently launched a new service to make the process easier.

The SBI has launched a Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility, which allows pensioners to schedule a video call over mobile or computer devices with SBI staff, and complete their life certificates submission. They won’t need to visit the bank any more.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid COVID-19.”

Here is how to submit life certificates using video call:

Pensioners who have their pension accounts made with SBI, can log in to www.pensionseva.sbi. Pensioners should use a device that has a front facing camera on it, like mobile phones, tablet devices with front cameras, and laptops and PCs with web cameras.

On the website, users must select Video LC and then enter their SBI pension account number. They will receive an OTP (one time password) on their mobile numbers that have been registered with the SBI pension account. After submitting the OTP in the provided field, users can proceed further.

Further, they should read the terms and conditions and then click on ‘Start Journey’ in order to proceed. The web browser will ask for access to capturing video from the camera, which UseRS must allow. Pensioners must keep their PAN card ready and click on 'I Am Ready'.

The SBI staff personnel assigned to pensioners will ask users to read out loud a 4-digit code which will be visible on the screen. They will ask for the PAN card to be shown to the camera so they can capture the details and capture the pensioner's picture.

In case of rejection of VLC, the bank will send an SMS informing the pensioner of the same.