Jeevan Pramaan Patra: How to find PPO number using bank account or PF number?

Pension Payment Order or PPO is a unique 12-digit number to help pensioners receive their pensions. The number is allotted by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on the retirement of employees covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). The PPO number is required while applying for pension and submitting one's life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan every year.

If a pensioner forgets his or her PPO number, he can either find it by using his bank account number linked to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) or using his PF number.

Here are the steps to do it:

Logon to the official website

Go to pensioner's portal

Click on 'Know your PPO number'

Submit either bank account number of PF number

Click on submit and you will get your PPO number

The EPFO has tweeted detailed graphics on getting the PPO number.