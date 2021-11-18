Jeevan Pramaan Patra: How to find PPO number using bank account or PF number?

Pension Payment Order or PPO is a unique 12-digit number to help pensioners receive their pensions. The number is allotted by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on the retirement of employees covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). The PPO number is required while applying for pension and submitting one's life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan every year.
If a pensioner forgets his or her PPO number, he can either find it by using his bank account number linked to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) or using his PF number.
Here are the steps to do it:
The EPFO has tweeted detailed graphics on getting the PPO number.
The PPO number is sent to every retiring employee through a letter by the EPFO. It is a necessary document for every person who has retired or is on the verge of retirement. A PPO number serves as a point of reference for any contact with the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO).
Get PPO number using Bank Account Number or PF Number#EPFO #EPF #SocialSecurity #ईपीएफओ #ईपीएफ pic.twitter.com/HWYk8wYzwJ— EPFO (@socialepfo) November 15, 2021
(Edited by : Anshul)