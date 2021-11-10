Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Here's a step-by-step guide on obtaining digital life certificate

Jeevan Pramaan Patra is an essential document that is to be submitted by all government pensioners to receive a pension without any breaks. It is a biometric-enabled Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate for pensioners. The last date for submitting the life certificate is November 30 this year.

The document acts as proof that the pensioner is still alive. The certificate has to be shown before an authorised pension distributor or agency, after which the pension is credited to their account.

From where can you obtain Jeevan Praman Patra?

1) Various Citizen Service Centre (CSC ) located across India

2) office of Pension Disbursing Agencies (PDA) such as Post Office, Banks, Treasury, etc

3) It can also be generated from home/any location on a Windows PC/Laptop( ver 7 & above) or Android Mobile ( KitKat & above ), for more details click here

How can you search for nearest CSC?

You can search for nearest CSC by clicking on 'Locate a Centre' on https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in portal. You can also send SMS to 7738299899 with keyword "JPL" and alongwith pincode. E.g. JPL 110003 and send it to 7738299899.

How to generate Jeevan Pramaan from CSC or office of PDA?

Pensioner visits a CSC or office of PDA

He/she provides the required information to the operator. The operator enters this information into the system i.e Jeevan Pramaan Application

The pensioner has to then provide his/her biometrics.

On successful Aadhaar based biometric authentication, Jeevan Pramaan is generated with a unique id called Pramaan Id.

An acknowledgement message quoting the Pramaan Id is sent as an SMS to the mobile number provided by the pensioner.

A pensioner has to provide Aadhaar Number, Name, Mobile Number and self declared Pension Related Information like PPO Number, Pension Account number, Bank details, Name of Pension Sanctioning Authority, Pension Disbursing Authority, etc. The pensioner has to also provide his/her biometrics either iris or fingerprint.

How to generate Jeevan Pramaan Patra online?

Install 'Jeevan Pramaan Application' on your PC/mobile. The application can be downloaded from https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in portal.

Submit all the required details

Once verified, a Pramaan Id will be generated.