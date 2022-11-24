Pensioners across the country get their pension dues through the pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as banks, post offices etc. In case you haeven't submitted your life certificate, here's a reminder to do it as the last date to submit your jeevan praman patra is November 30.

The deadline to submit "life certificate" or 'Jeevan Praman Patra' for government pensioners is November 30, 2022. All pensioners are required to submit their life certificate in November each year to pension disbursing authorities (PDA) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share. These can be submitted by pensioners either by presenting themselves personally at PDAs or by delivering a life certificate online.

Here are six ways pensioners can manually or digitally submit their annual life certificate:

Via face recognition

The government allows pensioners to submit digital life certificate (DLC) using face-recognition technology system based on Aadhaar database.

Here are steps to submit digital life certificate using face recognition:

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store and download the AadhaarFaceID application

Step 2: Visit https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ to download the face application

Step 3: Provide the appropriate authorisations and scan operator’s face.

Step 4: Fill in the details

Step 5: Scan a live photograph of the pensioner and click on the “Submit" option. A message with a link to download DLC will be sent to mobile number provided during pensioner authentication

The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.

Via doorstep banking

The certificate can also be submitted through Doorstep Banking Alliance. There is a nominal charge for the service and the concerned official will visit to the person's home and complete the process.

Doorstep banking is offered through the alliance, which consists of 12 public sector banks and provides "Doorstep Banking" for its clients in 100 major cities across the nation.

Via postman

The department of posts and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the doorstep service for submitting digital life certificates through postman. To avail of this service, the pensioner must download the postinfo app from the google play store.

By visiting PDAs