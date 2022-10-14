Jeevan Pramaan certificate for EPS-95 pensioners: Steps to submit digital life certificate using face authentication

By Anshul

Mini Pensioners across the country get their due pension through pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as the banks, post offices etc.

Private sector employees receiving pension from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 can submit digital Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) or Digital Life Certificate (DLC) using UIDAI’s Face Authentication Technology (FAT).

According to EPFO, the Jeevan Praman Patra is valid for 12 months in case of EPS '95 pensioners and they can submit it at any time, which will be valid for one year from date of submission.

This means that pensioners under EPS '95 are not required to submit Jeevan Praman in November 2022 if the pension was started less than a year ago.

EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission.#EPFO #Pension #AmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/BNR79gCwjv — EPFO (@socialepfo) August 28, 2022

Earlier, pensioners had to submit Jeevan Pramaan using Aadhaar-based biometric devices such as fingerprint scanners or Iris scanners. However, many pensioners faced difficulty in getting their biometrics due to age or health. Also, it was difficult for them to visit the agencies physically.

Here are the steps to submit digital life certificate using FaceRD app:

Step 1: Download Aadhaar face RD app from google Playstore

Step 2: Download Face(android) app from Jeevan Pramaan Portal

Step 3: Complete authentication

Step 4: Choose sanctioning authority, disbursing agency, aadhaar, mobile, PPO number etc

Step 6: Face scan and submit

Other pensioners except those who fall under the above scheme are required to submit a ‘life certificate' or Jeevan Praman Patra in November every year to pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share.

Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at PDAs either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.

Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and secure Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system. The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.