    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    Jeevan Pramaan certificate for EPS-95 pensioners: Steps to submit digital life certificate using face authentication

    Jeevan Pramaan certificate for EPS-95 pensioners: Steps to submit digital life certificate using face authentication

    Jeevan Pramaan certificate for EPS-95 pensioners: Steps to submit digital life certificate using face authentication
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Pensioners across the country get their due pension through pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as the banks, post offices etc.

    Private sector employees receiving pension from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 can submit digital Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) or Digital Life Certificate (DLC) using UIDAI’s Face Authentication Technology (FAT).

    According to EPFO, the Jeevan Praman Patra is valid for 12 months in case of EPS '95 pensioners and they can submit it at any time, which will be valid for one year from date of submission.

    This means that pensioners under EPS '95 are not required to submit Jeevan Praman in November 2022 if the pension was started less than a year ago.
    Earlier, pensioners had to submit Jeevan Pramaan using Aadhaar-based biometric devices such as fingerprint scanners or Iris scanners. However, many pensioners faced difficulty in getting their biometrics due to age or health. Also, it was difficult for them to visit the agencies physically.
    Here are the steps to submit digital life certificate using FaceRD app:
    Step 1: Download Aadhaar face RD app from google Playstore
    Step 2: Download Face(android) app from Jeevan Pramaan Portal
    Step 3: Complete authentication
    Step 4: Choose sanctioning authority, disbursing agency, aadhaar, mobile, PPO number etc
    Step 6: Face scan and submit
    Other pensioners except those who fall under the above scheme are required to submit a ‘life certificate' or Jeevan Praman Patra in November every year to pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share.

    Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at PDAs either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.

    Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and secure Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system. The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.

    To generate the certificate, pensioners are first required to register with the Jeevan Pramaan. For the same, they have to download the Jeevan Pramaan app and open it. Thereafter, they should go to new registration, enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, name, mobile number and pension payment order (PPO).

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Jeevan Pramaan CertificateLife Certificatepensionpersonal finance

    Previous Article

    T20 World Cup Australia Team Preview: Singapore-born Tim David provides timely boost to defending champions

    Next Article

    T20 World Cup Afghanistan team preview: Afghans relying on spin of Rashid and Mujeeb on Australia's fast bouncy pitches

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng