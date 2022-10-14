Jeevan Pramaan certificate for EPS-95 pensioners: Steps to submit digital life certificate using face authentication

Mini
Pensioners across the country get their due pension through pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) such as the banks, post offices etc.
Private sector employees receiving pension from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 can submit digital Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) or Digital Life Certificate (DLC) using UIDAI’s Face Authentication Technology (FAT).
According to EPFO, the Jeevan Praman Patra is valid for 12 months in case of EPS '95 pensioners and they can submit it at any time, which will be valid for one year from date of submission.
Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at PDAs either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.
Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and secure Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system. The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required.
To generate the certificate, pensioners are first required to register with the Jeevan Pramaan. For the same, they have to download the Jeevan Pramaan app and open it. Thereafter, they should go to new registration, enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, name, mobile number and pension payment order (PPO).