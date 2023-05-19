homepersonal finance NewsJCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback to RuPay JCB cardholders

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback to RuPay JCB cardholders
By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 5:24:20 PM IST (Published)

RuPay and JCB International Co. Ltd. have announced the third phase of its limited-time cashback campaign for all RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders. During the offer period, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40 percent cashback on purchases made at retail stores in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. The offer will be valid till August 15, 2023.

The maximum cashback amount per transaction is Rs 3,000, with an overall cap of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period.
Yo Sato, Senior Vice President, JCB International Co. Ltd., said, “We are announcing the launch of our third cashback campaign in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. During summer holidays, we anticipate a high flow of tourists to these locations and this offer will make our cardmembers’ vacation more rewarding and memorable when they shop at merchant outlets in these locations.”
Denny V Thomas, Head- RuPay, NPCI said, “The first two legs of the cashback campaign were introduced last year and basis the good response we have now extended the offer in UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Spain.”
