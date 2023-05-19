JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback to RuPay JCB cardholders

During the offer period, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40 percent cashback on purchases made at retail stores in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. The offer will be valid till August 15, 2023.

RuPay and JCB International Co. Ltd. have announced the third phase of its limited-time cashback campaign for all RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders. During the offer period, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40 percent cashback on purchases made at retail stores in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. The offer will be valid till August 15, 2023.

The maximum cashback amount per transaction is Rs 3,000, with an overall cap of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period.