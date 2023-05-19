English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsJCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback to RuPay JCB cardholders

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback to RuPay JCB cardholders

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback to RuPay JCB cardholders
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 5:24:20 PM IST (Published)

During the offer period, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40 percent cashback on purchases made at retail stores in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. The offer will be valid till August 15, 2023.

RuPay and JCB International Co. Ltd. have announced the third phase of its limited-time cashback campaign for all RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders. During the offer period, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40 percent cashback on purchases made at retail stores in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. The offer will be valid till August 15, 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

The maximum cashback amount per transaction is Rs 3,000, with an overall cap of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period.
ALSO READ : India says no rollback of 20% TCS on international transactions using credit cards
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X