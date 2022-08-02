    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    ITR verification timeline ends this month. Here are 5 ways to do it online

    Profile image
    By Anshul   IST (Published)
    Mini

    ITR verification: A taxpayer can e-verify their ITR in different ways that include Aadhaar-based OTP, net banking, bank account, demat account and bank ATM.

    The income tax department has reduced the timeline for verification of income tax return (ITR) filing from 120 days to 30 days. This means those who have filed ITR but couldn’t verify it should do it by this month.
    After filing ITR, whether offline or online, it is an important task to verify it. In case the verification is not done, ITR cannot be regarded as legal and may not be processed by the department. As a result, taxpayers will not receive any refund.
    I-T Department offers five ways to verify an ITR — net banking, bank ATM, Aadhaar, bank account and demat account.
    Here are the steps to verify ITR using net banking:
    Step 1: Log into the net banking account
    Step 2: Click on the 'e-filing' link provided by the bank
    Step 3: Click on 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down
    Step 4: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'
    Step 5: Submit the return
    Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank ATM:
    Step 1: Swipe ATM card in bank ATM
    Step 2: Select 'PIN for e-Filing'. Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be received on the registered mobile number
    Step 3: Log into the e-filing portal-- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Select the option to e-verify return using bank ATM
    Step 4: Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified
    Here are the steps to verify ITR using an Aadhaar card:
    Step 1: Go to the e-filing portal
    Step 2: Click on 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down
    Step 3: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'
    Step 4: Click “Generate Aadhaar OTP”. OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar
    Step 5: Enter the OTP and click “Submit”
    Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank account:
    Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal
    Step 2: Pre-validate bank account (if not validated)
    Step 3: Click on the e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using bank account details and generate OTP
    Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified
    Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using demat account:
    Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal
    Step 2: Pre-validate demat account number
    Step 3: Click on e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using demat account details and generate OTP
    Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified.
    The last day to file ITR for the assessment year 2022-23 (the financial year 2021-22) was July 31, 2020. Those who couldn't do it within the deadline can file a belated return now with some penalty.
