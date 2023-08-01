ITR refund: When will you receive it, steps to check status, possible reasons for delay and more

ITR refund: Income tax refund is received by the taxpayers when the taxes paid are higher than the actual tax liabilities. Here's an explainer on the same

The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) without penalty for financial year 2022-23 ended on July 31 and so taxpayers now must be waiting for the refunds. Around 6.77 crore income tax returns were filed till the last day, of which 5.62 crore have been verified too. The income tax department has even processed 3.44 crore ITRs, which means these many people have already received their refunds.

Notably, ITR is filed to get a refund when the taxes paid are higher than the actual tax liabilities.

When can taxpayers expect refunds of ITR?

The ITR refund is usually issued within 7 to 120 days from the date the return was filed. The average processing time for refunds has decreased significantly with technological advancements and process getting online.

How to check refund status?

Here are the steps to check ITR status from the income tax website:

Step 1: Open www.incometax.gov.in and log in to the account by entering the user ID (PAN) and password

Step 2: Login and click on the 'e- file' option

Step 3: Select 'Income tax returns' and then click on 'View Filed returns'.

Step 4: Now, check the latest ITR filed

Step 5: Select the 'View Details' option and it will show the status of the ITR filed

In order to check income tax status through the website tin.tin.nsdl.com, users need to enter their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and select the relevant assessment year. The status will be reflected. 'Refund paid' status is also reflected in the 'Tax Credit Statements' in Form 26AS.

Where can taxpayers receive refund?

Depending on the option exercised by the assessee while filing the annual ITR, the refund is made either through electronic mode i.e. direct credit to account or through refund cheque.

Why delay in ITR refund?

Incorrect bank account details: There are chances that taxpayers did not give the correct bank account number or other bank details while filing the income tax return (ITR).

Need for additional documentation/information: One of the common reasons for not getting refunds is the need for additional documentation or information. Taxpayers might have missed mentioning any information while filing ITR.

Fabricated information: Taxpayers may have coded inadequate or fabricated information to avail benefit. To rectify the same, they should provide complete and appropriate information to reduce the chances of rejection or delay in the refund procedure.

Mismatch in the TDS/TCS claimed: The mismatch in TDS claimed in 26AS could be due to the wrong filing of TDS return by the employer or TDS deductor (i.e. bank etc.), and taxpayers may need to approach them to correct their TDS return.

Refund request under process: The delay could also be at the income tax department level. It might take time to process the request, or a delay could be even at the bank’s end.

What to do in case of refund delay?

Taxpayers should check their listed email to see if there is any communication from the Income Tax Department, seeking a response. In that case, it is important to respond to the email at the earliest. In case the ITR status shows that the refund has expired, it means that the refund has not been presented for payment within the validity period of 90 days. The taxpayer, in this case, may raise a refund re-issue request.

In case the return was filed electronically - the refund reissue request may be raised online by logging into the e-filing portal with the user ID and password.

If the status shows as 'returned', the taxpayer may be required to give correct bank details and raise refund reissue at the e-filing portal/assessing officer.