The CBDT has instructed the Assessing Officers to consider the following while deciding whether the surplus generated from the sale of listed shares or other securities is taxable as capital gains or business income: 1.

Where the assessee himself, irrespective of the period of holding of listed shares and securities, opts to treat them as stock-in-trade, the income arising from the transfer of such shares/securities would be treated as its business income.

2.

In respect of listed shares and securities held for more than 12 months immediately preceding the date of its transfer, if the assessee desires to treat the income arising from the transfer thereof as capital gains, the same shall not be put to dispute by the Assessing Officer.

However, once taken by the assessee in a particular Assessment Year, this stand shall remain applicable in subsequent Assessment Years.

The taxpayer shall not be allowed to adopt a different/contrary stand in this regard in subsequent years.