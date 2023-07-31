Where can I file my ITR?

The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns -- incometaxindia.gov.in. Additionally, there are certain private entities, registered by the Income Tax department that allows you to e-file through their websites. Also, offline filing is available.

What are the modes for filing of return of income?

Return of income can be filed in paper mode or e-filing mode. If the return of income is filed through electronic mode, then the assessee has the following options: (a) E-filing using a Digital Signature (DSC); (b) E-filing without a Digital Signature; or (c) E-filing through Aadhaar OTP (d) E-filing under Electronic Verification Code (EVC). If the return of income is filed using a DSC, Aadhaar OTP or under EVC, then there is no requirement to send the signed copy, ITR-V (i.e., acknowledgement of return filed electronically) to Bengaluru CPC. However, where the return is filed without DSC, Aadhaar OTP or EVC, the assessee shall send the signed copy of ITR V to the following address either by ordinary post or by speed post only: “Income Tax Department – Centralized Processing Centre, Income-tax Department, Bengaluru - 560500.”.

What are the forms available for filing ITR?

Under the current income tax laws, 7 forms are available for different types of assessees to file their income tax return- ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3, ITR 4, ITR 5, ITR 6 and ITR 7. For example, ITR-1 is applicable only for resident individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh and only for those having income from salary, one house property and other sources. Similarly, there is ITR-3 which is applicable for income from business or profession and ITR-4 for the presumptive method of taxation such as for freelancers. Taxpayers should be careful while choosing the ITR form. A wrong form can render the tax return filed defective.

Is it necessary to attach any documents when I file return of income?

​​​​​​​​​​ITR return forms are attachment-less forms and, hence, the taxpayer is not required to attach any document (like proof of investment, TDS certificates, etc.) along with the return of income (whether filed manually or filed electronically). However, these documents should be retained by the taxpayer and should be produced before the tax authorities when demanded in situations like assessment, inquiry, etc.

. I am a trader in Futures and Options (F&O). This year, I incurred a loss in F&O trading. Do I still need to file my Income Tax Return (ITR) even though my income is below the exemption limit?

Filing an Income Tax Return is mandatory for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) if their income before allowing capital gain exemption and deductions under Chapter VI-A exceeds the maximum exemption limit. Since you have incurred a loss during the year, you are not required to submit an ITR under normal circumstances. However, it is still necessary to file the ITR in order to carry forward the F&O losses. Therefore, you should file your return of income on or before the due date to carry forward the losses.

What are the consequences if a taxpayer fails to verify a return within 30 days?

If a person fails to verify a return of income within 30 days from the date of submission on the e-filing portal, the return will be considered invalid. The same consequences that apply to taxpayers upon non-filing a return will apply to those who do not verify the return within 30 days.

I have earned profit from the sale of listed shares which were kept for more than 12 months. Will it be treated as capital gain or business profit?

The CBDT has instructed the Assessing Officers to consider the following while deciding whether the surplus generated from the sale of listed shares or other securities is taxable as capital gains or business income: 1. Where the assessee himself, irrespective of the period of holding of listed shares and securities, opts to treat them as stock-in-trade, the income arising from the transfer of such shares/securities would be treated as its business income. 2. In respect of listed shares and securities held for more than 12 months immediately preceding the date of its transfer, if the assessee desires to treat the income arising from the transfer thereof as capital gains, the same shall not be put to dispute by the Assessing Officer. However, once taken by the assessee in a particular Assessment Year, this stand shall remain applicable in subsequent Assessment Years. The taxpayer shall not be allowed to adopt a different/contrary stand in this regard in subsequent years.

I have a bank fixed deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh. My total income (including accrued interest on FDs) is below the taxable limit. How to avoid the deduction of tax on interest income?

You can file a self-declaration to the bank in Form 15H if you are a senior citizen. Otherwise, you can file a self-declaration in Form 15G.

Whether I need to pay a fee under Section 234F if there is a delay in filing of income tax return?