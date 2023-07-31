Income tax return: Last few hours left for ITR filing, 26.74 lakh ITRs filed up to 4 pm on July 31

ITR filing last day today: July 31 is the last day to file income tax return. The income tax department has urged taxpayers across the country to complete their ITR filing by this date.

The income tax department on Monday said 26.74 lakh income tax returns (ITRs) were filed up to 4 pm on the last day, while 3.84 lakh ITRs were filed in the last 1 hour. Notably, July 31, Monday is the last day for filing income tax return for the financial year 20222-23 (assessment year 2023-24). Till July 30, the tax department said around 6.13 crore ITRs were filed.

Among this, 5.23 crore ITRs were verified and 3.36 ITRs were even processed. Last year, about 5.83 crore ITRs were only filed till July 31.

It must be remembered that in case the verification is not done, ITR cannot be regarded as legal and may not be processed by the department. As a result, taxpayers will not receive any refund.

For taxpayers who have not filed their returns till now, it's time to file soon. It is widely expected that ITR deadline won't be extended this time. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra earlier mentioned that finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the due date.

In case taxpayers miss the deadline, they will still be able to file belated ITR . However, that comes at a cost. A fee of Rs 5,000 is levied under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for filing belated returns. For taxpayers whose total income is not more than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for the delay is Rs 1,000. Also, if there is tax to be paid, taxpayers will be charged interest at 1 percent per month after the end of the due date till they file ITR.

This is filed under Section 139(4) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. However, the process of filing it is the same as filing an income tax return before the due date.

There is also an option to file an updated return as per Section 139(8A). The Finance Act, 2022, has introduced the concept of updated returns to allow a longer duration for an assessee to file the return of income. An updated return can be filed, however, within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year (subject to certain conditions).