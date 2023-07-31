ITR filing last day today: How to verify online, what happens in case of delay, other details

ITR filing last day today: After filing an income tax return (ITR), the next step is verification. While the last day to file ITR without penalty will end today, taxpayers get 30 days after filing to verify the returns.

Filing an income tax return (ITR) is just half the work done. Taxpayers are required to e-verify their ITR within 30 days of filing to complete the process. In case the verification is not done, ITR cannot be regarded as legal and may not be processed by the department. As a result, taxpayers will not receive any refund.

E-verification is the most convenient and instant way to verify ITR. I-T Department offers five platforms to verify an ITR — net banking, bank ATM, Aadhaar, bank account, and demat account.

What are the steps to verify returns?

Here are the steps to verify ITR using net banking:

Step 1: Log into the net banking account

Step 2: Click on the 'e-filing' link provided by the bank

Step 3: Click on the 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down

Step 4: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'

Step 5: Submit the return

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank ATM:

Step 1: Swipe your card in the bank ATM

Step 2: Select 'PIN for e-Filing'. Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be received on the registered mobile number

Step 3: Log into the e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Select the option to e-verify return using a bank ATM

Step 4: Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Here are the steps to verify ITR using an Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Go to the e-filing portal

Step 2: Click on the 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down

Step 3: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'

Step 4: Click “Generate Aadhaar OTP”. OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar

Step 5: Enter the OTP and click “Submit”

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank account:

Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate bank account (if not validated)

Step 3: Click on the e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using bank account details and generate OTP

Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a demat account:

Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate the demat account number

Step 3: Click on the e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using demat account details and generate OTP

Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified.

Consequences of delay

If taxpayers do not verify in time , the return is treated as not filed and it will attract all the consequences of not filing ITR under the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, taxpayers may request condonation of delay in verification by giving an appropriate reason. Only after submission of such a request, they will be able to e-verify the return.

The return will be treated as valid only once the condonation request has been approved by the competent income tax authority.