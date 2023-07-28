ITR filing: According to experts, taxpayers must mention unlisted equity shares while filing ITR as they are mandatorily required to disclose their holdings in their tax return.

The income tax return (ITR) filing deadline is fast approaching and a lot of taxpayers might still be unsure of what to do about their unlisted equity holdings and how to disclose the information while filing the income tax return (ITR). Given that, it is relevant to understand what is an unlisted equity share and how is it treated.

What is an unlisted equity share

Any stock that is not listed on a recognised stock exchange is an unlisted stock. The sale of these shares, however, is considered as capital gains income as per the Income Tax Act but the treatment is not the same as a listed share.

If an investor sells an unlisted stock held for more than 2 years (24 months), gain or loss on such sales is long-term capital gain (LTCG) or long-term capital loss (LTCL).

On the other hand, if an investor sells an unlisted stock held for up to 24 months, the gain or loss on such sale is a Short Term Capital Gain (STCG) or Short Term Capital Loss (STCL).

Mentioning unlisted equity shares while filing ITR

According to experts, taxpayers must mention unlisted equity shares while filing ITR as they are mandatorily required to disclose their holdings in their tax return with details about the company, the sale/purchase of shares if any, and the balance holdings.

The company’s name along with its Permanent Account Number (PAN) and details of unlisted shares which include the number of shares acquired, and sold during the previous year are also to be mentioned.

Form to be used

The income tax provisions state that ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms can’t be used by a taxpayer if he/she has held unlisted equity shares at any time during the previous year. Hence, even if the taxpayer is having only salaried income, he/she is required to furnish the return in ITR-2 form and not in simplified ITR-1 form.