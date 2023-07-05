ITR filing: How to submit feedback on Annual Information Statement online

The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. One of the document required for the same is AIS. Read this to know how to fix errors in it

The Income Tax Department's Annual Information Statement (AIS) is aimed at making the process of filing an income tax return (ITR) easier. An AIS contains all the data regarding taxpayers’ incomes, financial transactions, income-tax proceedings, tax details, and more. While AIS is beneficial, what happens when a taxpayer feels that the information furnished in AIS is incorrect, duplicated, or relates to another person?

Well, in this situation, taxpayers can submit their feedback about it.

Response to AIS information can be made online directly from the income-tax e-filing portal or offline utility,” said Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager (DGM), Taxmann.

Here are the steps to submit feedback on AIS Information online:

Step 1: Visit the income-tax e-filing portal and access AIS information.

Step 2: On accessing AIS, the assessee will find the comprehensive information for the selected financial year under Part B in the following tabs:

a) TDS/TCS Information

(b) SFT Information

(c) Payment of Taxes

(d) Demand and Refund

(e) Other Information

Step 3: Click on the relevant tab to view the source-wise information

Step 4: Click on the left-hand icon to expand the source-wise information to view transaction-level information.

Step 5: Click on the “Optional” tab in the feedback column to provide and submit feedback on the concerned transaction. An assessee can also submit feedback on multiple transactions in bulk.

Information is correct

Information is not fully correct

Information relates to other PAN/Year

Information is duplicate /included in other information

Information is denied

Customised Feedback which is based on the information category. If the transaction relates to an income, then an additional option, “Income is not taxable” shall appear in the feedback options drop-down list.

Step 6: Once the feedback is submitted, a success message shall appear indicating that the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS)8 will be updated accordingly. Further, the feedback may be shared with an information source for comments/responses. The assessee can download the acknowledgement receipt from the activity history.

