ITR filing: How to submit feedback on Annual Information Statement online

The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. One of the document required for the same is AIS. Read this to know how to fix errors in it

The Income Tax Department's Annual Information Statement (AIS) is aimed at making the process of filing an income tax return (ITR) easier. An AIS contains all the data regarding taxpayers’ incomes, financial transactions, income-tax proceedings, tax details, and more. While AIS is beneficial, what happens when a taxpayer feels that the information furnished in AIS is incorrect, duplicated, or relates to another person?

Well, in this situation, taxpayers can submit their feedback about it.