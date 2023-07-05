CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsITR filing: How to submit feedback on Annual Information Statement online

ITR filing: How to submit feedback on Annual Information Statement online

ITR filing: How to submit feedback on Annual Information Statement online
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 5, 2023 3:11:30 PM IST (Published)

The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. One of the document required for the same is AIS. Read this to know how to fix errors in it

The Income Tax Department's Annual Information Statement (AIS) is aimed at making the process of filing an income tax return (ITR) easier. An AIS contains all the data regarding taxpayers’ incomes, financial transactions, income-tax proceedings, tax details, and more. While AIS is beneficial, what happens when a taxpayer feels that the information furnished in AIS is incorrect, duplicated, or relates to another person?

Live TV

Loading...

Well, in this situation, taxpayers can submit their feedback about it.
Response to AIS information can be made online directly from the income-tax e-filing portal or offline utility,” said Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager (DGM), Taxmann.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X