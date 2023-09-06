The Income Tax Department has issued a clarification regarding the inadvertent issuance of notices to taxpayers for claiming deductions under Section 80P of the Income Tax Act. This clarification comes after a wave of confusion and concern swept across social media, with taxpayers expressing their dismay over receiving adjustment notices erroneously.

Several individuals earlier took to Twitter , the microblogging platform, and reported receiving notices under Section 143(1)(a)(ii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, pertaining to Section 80P(2)(e) deductions that they had not even claimed. The taxpayers were left wondering why they were targeted with these notices in the first place.

The notices in question contained the erroneous assertion that "in Schedule 80, deduction under Section 80P(2)(e) cannot be claimed on income other than rental income". This statement caused further confusion as the notices were dispatched to firms and LLPs that had not even sought this particular deduction.

In response to the escalating concerns, the Income Tax Department acknowledged the error and expressed regret over the unintended issuance of these notices. It is essential to note that Section 80P deductions primarily pertain to cooperative societies and are not applicable to firms or LLPs.

In a formal statement, the department stated, "Intimation under Section 143(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, with the error description: 'In Schedule 80P, deduction under Section 80P(2)(e) cannot be claimed on income other than rental income,' has been inadvertently sent. An email communication regarding this will be sent to you shortly. The inconvenience caused is regretted."

This clarification came as a relief to the thousands of taxpayers, mainly from Maharashtra and Gujarat, who had been left puzzled and concerned by the notices. Many of these individuals had diligently paid their taxes on time, and their last opportunity to e-verify income tax returns had lapsed on August 31.

Section 80P deductions, as clarified by tax experts, are not accessible to individual taxpayers but are specifically designated for cooperative societies. Under Section 80P, cooperative societies engaged in various activities such as banking or credit facilities, agricultural activities and products, or cottage industries are entitled to deductions ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 while calculating their total income.

Pankaj Bhuta, Founder of P R Bhuta & Co. Chartered Accountants, weighed in on the situation, saying, "After several taxpayers, the majority of whom had carried forward or brought forward losses, received notices in connection with deductions under Section 80P of the Income Tax Act, the department swiftly sent amended email notifications, regretting that erroneous adjustment communication was sent owing to some error which is now being corrected, and the return will be taken up for processing shortly. Further, taxpayers were also informed to ignore the previous communication sent erroneously."