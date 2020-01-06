Personal Finance
ITR forms out in advance, seek foreign travel, passport details
Updated : January 06, 2020 08:03 AM IST
In a fast move and New Year surprise, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified income tax return forms, which normally come in April, in January itself.
There are two major changes in the ITR forms on house property.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more