ITR filing trends: From people paying zero tax to crorepati disclosures — key figures here

ITR filing trends: The number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed for FY2023 has surpassed 6.77 crore. This is 16.1 percent greater than the total ITRs filed for the fiscal year 2022-23 (5.83 crore) as of July 31, 2022.
Of the total 6.77 crore individual income tax return (ITR) filers for the financial year 2022-23, 4.65 crore people reportedly paid zero tax. This means more than half of the people who filed ITR till July 31, 2023 (the deadline for filing ITR for FY22-23 without penalty) were either not eligible to pay tax or paid no tax.
To put into perspective, while the number of people filing ITRs has significantly increased, the number of people with zero tax liability has also risen. The number of people filing returns amounting to zero tax liability stood at 2.9 crore in FY2019-20, according to Finance Ministry data.
One reason for this could be that because of first-time filers whose income may not fall into the tax paying bracket yet.
Also, reports and several chartered accountants (CAs) on Twitter said that 1.69 crore people disclosed annual income of over Rs 1 crore from their profession. This is a small percentage of the total population of India, which is over 1.3 billion people.
In FY20-21, 1.93 lakh had shown income over 1 crore, while 1.46 lakh reportedly showed the same in FY 2020-21.
The number of tax filers in each bracket is as follows:
|Income bracket
|Number of filers
|Up to Rs 5 lakh
|465 lakh
|Rs 5 -Rs 10 lakh:
|110 lakh
|Rs 20 - Rs 50 lakh
|19 lakh
|Rs 50 lakh - Rs 1 crore
|3.3 lakh
|Rs 1 crore above
|1.69 lakh
However, CNBC-TV18 could not independently source these data as of now. The income tax website is also yet to reflect these data.
State-wise ITR filing
Among the states, Maharashtra has the highest filing count, followed by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.
Here are the state-wise data as on June 30, 2023
|State
|Count
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS (UT)
|6763
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|812128
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|8774
|ASSAM
|181499
|BIHAR
|471642
|CHANDIGARH (UT)
|51647
|CHHATTISGARH
|161852
|DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI (UT)
|5438
|DAMAN & DIU (UT)
|3863
|DELHI (UT)
|477354
|FROM STATES OUTSIDE INDIA
|156842
|GOA
|32937
|GUJARAT
|1402636
|HARYANA
|545793
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|146575
|JAMMU & KASHMIR (UT)
|146369
|JHARKHAND
|217875
|KARNATAKA
|741902
|KERALA
|307196
|LADAKH (UT)
|72
|LAKSHADWEEP (UT)
|550
|MADHYA PRADESH
|499676
|MAHARASHTRA
|1852754
|MANIPUR
|14374
|MEGHALAYA
|15905
|MIZORAM
|3300
|NAGALAND
|9883
|ODISHA
|234852
|PUDUCHERRY (UT)
|17697
|PUNJAB
|924082
|RAJASTHAN
|836958
|SIKKIM
|4438
|TAMILNADU
|819691
|TELANGANA
|224647
|TRIPURA
|26206
|UTTARAKHAND
|164868
|UTTAR PRADESH
|1192012
|WEST BENGAL
|908136
|Total
|13629186
(Source: Income tax data)
Usage of ITR forms
Out of the 6.77 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, 49.18 percent of ITRs were ITR-1 (3.33 crore), 11.97 percent were ITR-2 (81.12 lakh), 11.13 percent were ITR-3 (75.40 lakh), 26.77 percent were ITR-4 (1.81 crore) and 0.94 percent were ITR-5 to 7 (6.40 lakh). Over 46 percent of these ITRs were filed using the online ITR utility available on the e-filing portal and the balance has been filed using offline ITR utilities, the department said.
Notably, ITR 1 applies to individuals who earn income from salary, rent, or interest. ITR 4, on the other hand, applies to those who have income from interest, salary, rent and business income and opted for a presumptive taxation scheme.
Other milestones
The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till July 31, 2023, as earlier reported, stood at 6.77 crore, which was 16.1 percent more than the total ITRs for AY 2022-23 (5.83 crore) filed till July 31, 2022.
The filing of ITRs, the department said, peaked on July 31, 2023 (due date for salaried taxpayers and other non-tax audit cases) with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day i.e. on July 31, 2023. The e-filing portal also observed its highest per-hour rate of 4,96,559 of ITR filing between 5 PM to 6 PM on July 31, 2023, with the highest per-second rate and highest per-minute rate of ITR filing.
The department also received 53.67 lakh ITRs till July 31, 2023 from first time filers.
Here's a look at the ITR milestones of AY23-24 compared with that of AY22-23:
|ITR filing milestone
|AY 2022-23
|AY 2023-24
|1 crore
|July 8, 2022
|June 26, 2023
|2 crore
|July 20, 2022
|July 11, 2023
|3 crore
|July 25, 2022
|July 18, 2023
|4 crore
|July 28, 2022
|July, 24 2023
|5 crore
|July 30, 2022
|July 27, 2023
|5.83 crore
|July 31, 2022
|July, 30 2023
|6 crore
|---
|July 30, 2023
|6.77 crore
|---
|July 31, 2023
(Source: Income tax data)
During the period from July 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023, there were more than 32 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal. On July 31, 2023, successful logins stood at 2.74 crore.
Also, 5.63 crore returns were e-verified till July 31, out of which more than 5.27 crore were through Aadhaar-based OTP (94 percent). Of the e-verified ITRs, more than 3.44 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 were processed (61 percent) by July 31, 2023.
First Published: Aug 7, 2023 11:58 AM IST
