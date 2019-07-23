ITR Filing: These are the latest income tax slabs for FY20

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in February's interim budget announced a full tax rebate to individuals earning an income of Rs 5 lakh annually. This translates to a benefit of Rs 18,500 crore to more than 3 crore taxpayers, applicable from April 1 of the current fiscal year.

These income tax slabs are applicable for the financial year 2019-20.



Resident individuals below the age of 60 years.

Resident senior citizens of age between 60 years and above but below 80 years.

Resident super senior citizens of above 80 years of age.



Below are the latest tax slabs for the three sections:

