These apps and websites help file ITR for gratis

Income Tax Returns filing is a mandatory exercise every year. ITR filing may seem like a daunting task especially for those who are doing it for the first time. However, over the years ITR filing has been simplified with the help of online tools and apps. The last date to file income tax returns for the year 2021-22 has been extended to July 31, 2022. Here are some apps and website that help you with filing your ITR for free.

1. All India ITR (App)

The All-India ITR app is a certified government e-intermediary. It offers a complete paperless process for your ITR and is available for both Android and iOS.

You can simply upload the images or PDFs of your Form-16 and other required documents. The system will auto read the information and the forms will be filed automatically without any hassle.

2. EZTax

EZTax is a self-service tax e-filing portal. EZTax allows you to file your returns within 7 minutes by simply creating an account and uploading the documents with other necessary information. You also have the option to pay and consult a professional for filing your taxes.

3. Myitreturn

Myitreturn is a registered eRI of Income-Tax Department of India. The website allows you to get the ITR-V acknowledgment within 10 minutes. You simply have to answer a few questions related to your income, provide the necessary documents and information, upload Form-16 and your return will be auto prepared. You can review your return and file quickly.

4. Tax2win

Tax2win is another e-filing portal that lets you file your ITR on your own for free. You simply have to login or create a new account, select your sources of income, provide necessary details or upload Form-16, choose between old and new tax regime, and e-file income tax. You will get confirmation from IT dept as well.

