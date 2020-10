Taxpayers can file their Income Tax Return (ITR) for fiscal 2019-20 (the assessment year 2020-21) online till November 2020. The online filing format of ITR is known as e-filing. The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns.

However, before filing the ITR, taxpayers are required to register themselves on the website. For registration, individuals need to have a valid Permanent Account Number (PAN), mobile number, current address and email id.

Here are the steps to register on the e-filing website as an 'individual user':

Step 1: Visit the ‘e-Filing’ portal—incometaxindiaefiling.gov and click on the ‘Register Yourself' button located at the right side of the home page

Step 2: Select the user type as ‘Individual’. Click Continue

Step 3: Provide the following basic details: PAN, surname, first name and middle name, date of birth, residential status and click on ‘Continue’

Step 4: Fill in the contact details, current address and click 'Submit'

Step 5: For residents, a six-digit one-time password (OTP) will be shared on the mobile number and email ID, specified at the time of registration. For non-residents, OTP will be shared on the primary email ID, specified at the time of registration

Step 6: Enter the correct OTP to complete the registration process

After registration, taxpayers can file the returns.

Here are the steps to file ITR:

Step 1: Go to income-tax e-filing portal—incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Download appropriate ITR utility under Downloads > IT Return Preparation Software.

Step 3: Extract the downloaded utility ZIP file and open the utility from the extracted folder.

Step 4: Fill the applicable and mandatory fields of the ITR form.

Step 5: Validate all the tabs of the ITR form and calculate tax.

Step 6: Generate and save the XML.

Step 7: Now, login to the e-filing portal by entering user ID (PAN), password, captcha code and click login.

Step 8: Click on the e-file menu and click the Income Tax Return link.

Step 9: On the ITR page, PAN will be auto-populated. Select assessment year.

Step 10: Now, select ITR form Number, Filing Type as original/revised Return.

Step 11: 'Select Submission Mode as Upload XML.