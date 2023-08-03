Made a mistake while filing ITR? Here's how you can file a revised return

Revised ITR filing: Taxpayers can submit a revised return as many times as they want to. However, they should note that it is mandatory to include information about their initial ITR with each revised return they file.

While the deadline to file one’s original income tax return (ITR) ended on July 31, individuals can still file revised returns. When taxpayers file their returns within the deadline but later realise that they have missed some information or not disclosed something completely, they can file a revised return. The due date for the same is before the end of the relevant assessment year (AY) or before the end of the assessment process, whichever comes first.

The last date to file the revised ITR for the FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24) is December 31, 2023.

No penalty is levied for this but if the assessing officer discovers that the error was intentional/fraudulent, revision of the return is not allowed and a penalty may be levied.

This can be filed under Section 139(5) of the Income-tax Act through the online portal – incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, or by any other means before the end of the assessment process.

Here are the steps to file a revised ITR online:

Step 1: Go to the Income Tax e-Filing portal, ‘www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in’

Step 2: Log in to the e-filing portal by entering your user ID (PAN), Password, and captcha code and click ‘Login’

Step 3: Click on the ‘e-File’ menu and click the ‘Income Tax Return’ link

Step 4: On the Income Tax Return Page:

Your PAN will be auto-populated

Select ‘Assessment Year’

Select ‘ITR form Number’

Select ‘Filing Type’ as ‘Original/Revised Return’

Select ‘Submission Mode’ as ‘Prepare and Submit Online’

Step 5: In the online ITR form under the ‘General Information’ Tab, choose the ‘Return Filing Section’ as ‘Revised return under section 139(5)’ and the ‘Return filing type’ as ‘Revised’.

Step 6: Enter the ‘Acknowledgement Number’ and ‘Date of filing’ of the original return filed. Those who have forgotten 'Acknowledgement Number’ or ‘Date of Filing Original Return’ can go to the ‘My Account’ section and view e-filed returns/forms’, choose ‘Income Tax Returns’ from the drop-down and click ‘Submit’ to know them.

Step 7: Fill or correct the relevant details of the online ITR form and submit the ITR.

Step 8: e-verify the returns for faster processing and quicker refunds or send the ITR-V through normal or speed post to “Centralized Processing Center, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru-560500”

How to verify the revised ITR