Income tax after death | How legal heirs can file the ITR and all other details

The income tax liability of an individual remains even after their death — and an income tax return (ITR) needs be filed. Any tax that is being incurred on the income received by the family on behalf of the deceased requires to be paid if it goes beyond the basic exemption limit. The legal heir should file the ITR on behalf of the deceased.
Also, it is mandatory to file an ITR in cases where the deceased received salary income before their death and some interest income accrued after that.
Obligation of ITR
Income accruing before the death of a person: The ITR is required to be filed in the name of the deceased under their PAN by the legal representative.
Income accruing after the death: If the deceased had prepared the will, the executor would have been required to file the ITR before distribution. After that, the legal representatives must file the return in their personal capacity.
“In such a case, whatever income is accrued or received by the deceased person from the date of death till the last day of the financial year will be considered as income of the legal heir and disclosed in the income tax return,” Wadhwa adds.
Who can file ITR on behalf of deceased
How to file this kind of ITR
To file a return on behalf of the deceased, a person has to first register as a legal heir on the Income Tax India filing website and enter the name, PAN and date of death of the deceased person.
Further, they are required to upload the scanned copy of the following documents in a zip file:
The Income Tax Department will verify the request, and once the request is approved, the legal heir/s will be able to carry on all the e-filing-related services on behalf of the deceased.
