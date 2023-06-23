Income tax after death | How legal heirs can file the ITR and all other details

3 Min Read
Income tax return filing: Any tax that is being incurred on the income received by the family on behalf of the deceased requires to be paid if it goes beyond the basic exemption limit. Check how it can be done.
The income tax liability of an individual remains even after their death — and an income tax return (ITR) needs be filed. Any tax that is being incurred on the income received by the family on behalf of the deceased requires to be paid if it goes beyond the basic exemption limit. The legal heir should file the ITR on behalf of the deceased.
Also, it is mandatory to file an ITR in cases where the deceased received salary income before their death and some interest income accrued after that.
Obligation of ITR