ITR filing is a must for these people even if their income is below exemption limit

The last day to file income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. While ITR filing is mandatory for those exceeding the maximum exemption limit, there are certain conditions under which individuals need to file it even if their income is below the threshold.

Here are those conditions:

When individuals have assets outside India

An Individual (resident and ordinary resident in India) shall file the return of income, even if his income does not exceed the maximum exemption limit if he:

ALSO READ | Tax benefits on home loan that you can avail ahead of ITR filing

(a) Holds, as a beneficial owner or otherwise, any asset (including any financial interest in any entity) located outside India;

(b) Has signing authority in any account located outside India; and

(c) Is a beneficiary of any asset (including any financial interest in any entity) located outside India.

Under seventh proviso to section 139(1)

Filing of return of income is mandatory irrespective of gross total income if the assessee’s case is covered under the seventh proviso to Section 139(1). This provision requires every person, who is otherwise not required to file the return due to the reason that his/her income does not exceed the maximum exemption limit, to file the return of income if during the previous year he/she has:

(a) Deposited more than Rs 1 crore in one or more current accounts maintained with a bank or a co-operative bank;

(b) Has incurred more than Rs 2 lakh for himself or any other person for travel to a foreign country; or

ALSO READ | 11 lesser known tax deductions you shouldn't miss while filing ITR

(c) Has incurred more than Rs 1 lakh towards payment of electricity bill;

(d) If total sales, turnover, or gross receipt of business exceeds Rs 60 lakh during the previous year;

ALSO READ | ITR filing: Decoding Section 115BAC of Income Tax Act

(e) If total gross receipt in profession exceeds Rs 10 lakh during the previous year;

(f) If the total tax deducted and collected during the previous year is Rs 25,000 or more. The threshold limit shall be Rs 50,000 in case of a resident individual of the age of 60 years or more; or

g) If the aggregate deposit in one or more savings bank accounts of the person is Rs 50 lakh or more during the previous year.