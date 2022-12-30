Last day for filing belated, revised ITR is Dec 31 — Here's what happens if you miss this deadline

Have you missed filing your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22? Hurry, only 2 days left now as the deadline to file the belated and revised ITR will end on December 31, 2022.

If you have missed filing your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22, you can still file a belated one by December 31 i.e. tomorrow. This is also the last chance to revise ITR in case you have missed some information or not disclosed anything completely.

Under income tax laws, ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. You can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it.

Now, what happens if you also miss the December 31 deadline?

If you miss this deadline, you will not be able to voluntarily file ITR for FY 2021-22. After that, either you need to request the IT department for permission to file or wait for their notice, experts say.

The IT department can send a notice, asking any person who has not furnished a return or a belated return of income within the time period, to file the return.

ALSO READ | Deadline to file GST annual return to end on Dec 31: Key things

Another option here is to file an updated return. However, that has certain limitations.

The Finance Act of 2022 has introduced the concept of updated returns to allow a longer duration for an assessee to file the return of income. An updated income tax return can be filed only after the end of the relevant assessment year. Hence, if taxpayers do not file belated ITRs now, then they will be allowed to file an updated ITR from April 1, 2023, only.

An updated return can be filed within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year (subject to certain conditions).

A penalty or fee is not levied upon a person who wishes to furnish an updated return. However, they will be required to pay an additional tax in accordance with Section 140B of the Income Tax Act.

A taxpayer will be liable to pay 25 percent additional tax on the tax dues if ITR-U for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23) is filed within the first relevant assessment year — i.e., between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. However, if the ITR-U is filed between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, then 50 percent additional tax on the tax dues will have to be given.

A taxpayer must furnish an updated return in those ITR forms which were notified for the respective assessment year for which an updated return is to be furnished. Such an ITR form will be filed along with the newly notified form ITR-U.

If you have not filed your return, it's best suggested to take out some time and file belated one before the year comes to an end. This filing comes at a cost.

A fee of Rs 5,000 is levied under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for filing it. For taxpayers whose total income is not more than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for the delay is Rs 1,000. Also, if there is tax to be paid, taxpayers will be charged interest at 1 percent per month after the end of the due date till they file ITR.

This is filed under Section 139(4) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. However, the process of filing it is the same as filing an income tax return before the due date.

No penalty is levied for revised ITR, but if the assessing officer discovers that the error was intentional/fraudulent, revision of the return is not allowed, and a penalty may be levied.