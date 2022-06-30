Know these five key terms while filing your ITR

It’s that time of the year again. If you’ve been filing your income tax returns regularly, you must have already received the system-generated email from the authorities asking you to not wait for the deadline.

Usually July 31 of the assessment year following the financial year is the last date to file IT returns. However, the Central government almost every year gives an extension. Nevertheless, we wouldn’t advise you to wait for the deadline to be pushed. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a salaried employee, this is a good time to start assembling all your earnings and investment-related documents to file the IT returns. Timely income tax payments help in easy loan processing. Besides, tax assessment documents serve as an address proof.

Here are a few terms that you must be aware before starting the process to file your IT return:-

Form 16:

It is a certificate issued by your employer detailing the salary you have earned during the year and the TDS that was deducted. It has two parts A and B. Part A has information of the employer & employee -- including name, address, PAN and TAN details, the period of employment, details of TDS deducted & deposited with the government. Meanwhile, Part B has details like salary paid, other incomes, deductions allowed, tax payable, and others.

Form 26AS: Provided by the Income Tax department, Form 26AS is a statement of taxes deducted on your behalf and taxes paid by you in a financial year. You can access this document on the I-T Department’s website.

Section 80 investments: The investments that qualify for tax deductions are called Section 80 investments. These include the investments made under PPF, NSC, ULIPS, ELSS, and LIC. It is advised to keep slips, receipts of all your investments safe for tax saving purposes.

Net taxable income: Your overall income minus the deductions that the government will make in lieu of your Section 80 investments is called the net taxable income.

Tax deducted at source: The tax that is deducted before the payment is even made to you for your services is the tax deducted at source. The TDS certificate is used to get claim credit for the tax paid while filing income tax.