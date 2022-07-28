ITR filing: Key types of refund status you should know

The Income Tax (I-T) Department allows taxpayers to claim any excess payment of tax by filing an income tax return, the deadline for which will end on July 31, 2022, for the financial year 2021-22.

Assessees can check the status of the tax refund online through the income tax e-filing website — incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or via the e-governance website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) - tin.tin.nsdl.com after filing the ITR.

The status shows the current stage of the filed ITR. Once the ITR has been filed, taxpayers may check if it has been accepted and processed by the Income Tax Department. In certain cases where some discrepancies are found, taxpayers may need to respond to the communication from the department. Hence, it is advisable to periodically check the ITR status.

What are the different types of ITR refund status?

Processed: This is the status when the return is successfully processed.

Submitted and pending for e-verification/verification: This is the status when taxpayer has filed the ITR but not e-verified it, or the duly signed ITR-V has not been received at CPC yet.

Successfully e-verified/verified: This is the status when taxpayer has submitted and duly e-verified/verified the return, but the return has not been processed yet.

Defective: This is the status where the department notices some defect in the filed return due to lack of any essential information as required under law, or some inconsistencies. In such a case, taxpayer will receive a notice from the department to rectify the defect within a specified time limit from the date of receiving notice. If taxpayer doesn't respond to a defective return status, the ITR will be treated as invalid, and is not taken up for processing.

Case transferred to assessing officer (AO): This is the status when the CPC has transferred the ITR to jurisdictional AO. If the case is transferred to the AO, taxpayer will be contacted by the officer to provide necessary details.

Here are the steps to check ITR status from the income tax website:

Step 1: Open www.incometax.gov.in and log in to the account by entering the user ID (PAN), and password.

Step 2: Login and click on the 'e- file' option.

Step 3: Select 'Income tax returns' and then click on 'View Filed returns'.

Step 4: Now, check the latest ITR filed.

Step 5: Select the 'View Details' option and it will show the status of the ITR filed.