Income tax website glitches on the last day of filing returns

The new income tax website incometaxindia.gov.in has been showing errors today, which is also the last date for citizens to file their income tax returns.

Several users are raising their complaints with the income tax department on social media regarding the glitches in the website. While some said the website was not moving forward, a few others said they were coming across multiple errors and some people also said that the mandatory categories were not showing dropdown options. Users also reported login issues.

A taxpayer reported that the validation was failing as the website was asking for the zip code. While filling in the details, the zip code is also showing up as a separate option from the pin code. However, it is not a field while entering the details in the online form.

The preview is also showing the zip code and the pin code as the same field, however users are unable to move forward. The error is occurring in cases where users have capital gains from sale of property. The user later reported that the issue got fixed when he logged in again.

Income tax department's response

While the income tax department has not officially put out a statement, it has been responding to individual complaints on Twitter asking the users to share their details and that their team would get in touch with the former. It is also asking users "to contact the e-filing Help Desk at 1800 103 0025 (or) 1800 419 0025."

Past glitches

Last week too, users faced multiple glitches while they tried to file their income tax returns. While some raised concerns about the slow functioning of the portal, others said they were facing errors with the pre-filled data.

The income tax department launched the new website on June 7 last year. The portal functioning has been marred on several occasions since then which prompted the government to extend the due date of filing tax returns last year.

Infosys was in 2019 given the contract to develop the portal.

Also, the government is most likely not going to give an extension for the July 31 deadline for income tax filing this year.