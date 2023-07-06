ITR filing: How to claim credit if TDS is not deposited by deductor

ITR filing: If income tax has been deducted at source, deductees are entitled to the credit of the said amount on the basis of Form 26AS or TDS certificate issued by the deductor.

All employers are required to deduct tax at source (TDS) from their employees’ salary and deposit it with the income tax department through their Tax Account Number (TAN). TDS plays a crucial role when it comes to income tax return (ITR) filing. All employers file TDS returns of the salary payments.

However, there are cases when the deductor is not able to deposit the taxes within the stipulated time, or not furnish TDS returns with correct Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the employees.

What should taxpayers do in such a situation

"A taxpayer should approach the deductor and request to deposit TDS with government and file a TDS statement. However, he/she has no legal power to enforce the deductor to do so. Thus, if the deductor has refused the taxpayer’s request, he/she can submit TDS proof to department," said Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager at Taxmann.

How to claim it

The ITR forms are annexure-less. Hence, a taxpayer cannot attach any supporting documents along with ITR in support of the TDS claim. Thus, it is advisable to file ITR, claim TDS credit and wait for the processing of ITR. Once ITR is processed, the taxpayer will receive notice of a TDS mismatch.

Upon receiving such notice, he/she can file a reply and supporting documents showing that the TDS has been duly deducted from the income. The taxpayer can submit the salary slips to support the claim. Further, he/she can submit the bank statement showing credit of net salary/other income after the deduction of TDS.

Assessing officer (AO) may allow TDS credit to the taxpayer if the documents submitted are found correct and cancel the demand raised by the Central Processing unit (CPC). However, if the AO doesn’t allow the TDS credit, the only option left before the taxpayer is to approach Court.

"It is essential to note Instruction No. 275/29/2014, dated 01-06-2015. The CBDT has directed that as per Section 205, the assessee shall not be called upon to pay the tax to the extent tax has been deducted from the income where the tax is deductible at source under the provisions of Chapter- XVII," Wadhwa said.

Thus, the Act puts a bar on direct demand against the assessee in such cases, and the demand on account of tax credit mismatch cannot be enforced coercively. This may be brought to the notice of all the assessing officers that if the facts of the case justifies, the assessees are not put at any inconvenience on account of a default. Further, according to Section 191 of the Act, a person is liable to pay tax directly (on his/her own) on salary income only if tax has not been deducted from the salary in the form of TDS.