CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsITR filing: How to claim credit if TDS is not deposited by deductor

ITR filing: How to claim credit if TDS is not deposited by deductor

ITR filing: How to claim credit if TDS is not deposited by deductor
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 6, 2023 10:43:58 AM IST (Updated)

ITR filing: If income tax has been deducted at source, deductees are entitled to the credit of the said amount on the basis of Form 26AS or TDS certificate issued by the deductor.

All employers are required to deduct tax at source (TDS) from their employees’ salary and deposit it with the income tax department through their Tax Account Number (TAN). TDS plays a crucial role when it comes to income tax return (ITR) filing. All employers file TDS returns of the salary payments.

Live TV

Loading...

However, there are cases when the deductor is not able to deposit the taxes within the stipulated time, or not furnish TDS returns with correct Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the employees.
What should taxpayers do in such a situation
"A taxpayer should approach the deductor and request to deposit TDS with government and file a TDS statement. However, he/she has no legal power to enforce the deductor to do so. Thus, if the deductor has refused the taxpayer’s request, he/she can submit TDS proof to department," said Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager at Taxmann.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X