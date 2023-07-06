ITR filing: How to claim credit if TDS is not deposited by deductor

ITR filing: If income tax has been deducted at source, deductees are entitled to the credit of the said amount on the basis of Form 26AS or TDS certificate issued by the deductor.

All employers are required to deduct tax at source (TDS) from their employees’ salary and deposit it with the income tax department through their Tax Account Number (TAN). TDS plays a crucial role when it comes to income tax return (ITR) filing. All employers file TDS returns of the salary payments.

However, there are cases when the deductor is not able to deposit the taxes within the stipulated time, or not furnish TDS returns with correct Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the employees.

What should taxpayers do in such a situation

"A taxpayer should approach the deductor and request to deposit TDS with government and file a TDS statement. However, he/she has no legal power to enforce the deductor to do so. Thus, if the deductor has refused the taxpayer’s request, he/she can submit TDS proof to department," said Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager at Taxmann.