Tax dept cracks down on undeclared moonlighting in ITR filings: How to respond to such a notice

ITR filing: Tax experts have emphasized the importance of accurately reporting all sources of income in ITR filings. Undeclared moonlighting income contributes to the tax gap and can lead to an unfair burden on those who diligently report all their earnings.

In a significant move aimed at curbing tax evasion, the Income Tax Department has reportedly started sending notices to individuals who are engaging in moonlighting activities but have not disclosed them in their Income Tax Return (ITR) filings. Moonlighting refers to the practice of working a second or third job in addition to primary employment, often without informing tax authorities.

According to reports, the notices are being sent to individuals whose primary source of income is their regular employment, but who have neglected to mention their supplementary earnings in their ITR filings.

Moonlighting became prevalent during the COVID-19 times, especially among workers engaged in the IT sector mainly to supplement income-earning capabilities. Interestingly, there is no specific restriction for engaging in moonlighting under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (“the Act”). Rather, the act contains provisions where an individual has received moonlighting income as salary," said Yeeshu Sehgal, Head of Tax Market at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.

In this case, it is likely that an individual may not inform the employer(s) of his/her dual/multiple jobs which will lead to less taxes withheld on the salaries from multiple sources and could lead to a tax notice received by such employee who was doing moonlighting and penalties and interest implications will also arise for him/her.

"The other scenario is where the moonlighting income has not been received as an employee but as a professional consultant and did not disclose the said income regardless of the TDS deposited on his behalf by the service recipient entity. Ideally, a moonlighting person should have disclosed his/her income as a professional in this case where he/she had to offer only 50 percent of their professional fees to tax under the presumptive scheme, but non-disclosure or inaccurate disclosure had to be avoided anyways," Sehgal told CNBC-TV18.com.

In presumptive taxation under Section 44AD, the net income is considered as 8 percent of the turnover and the individual is required to pay tax on that income. If the receipts are in a digital (non-cash) form then only 6 percent of the receipts is the net income and individuals are required to pay tax on that income.

"Besides, there may be situations where a taxpayer has received payments in cash, and it has not been reported in the tax returns by the individual. The under-reporting of income can be detected by the department with the help of advanced data analysis techniques and failure to report such receipts can result in an inaccurate representation of their actual earnings," Sehgal said.

This may in turn lead to penalties from 50 percent to 200 percent of the amount of tax payable on such under-reported income being imposed on the taxpayer under Section 270A of the Act.

Methods of recourse

Taxpayers who may have omitted their moonlighting earnings from their ITR filings are advised to take immediate action to rectify the situation. Consulting with tax professionals and seeking guidance from the Income Tax Department can help individuals navigate the process of accurately reporting their additional income and fulfilling their tax obligations, experts say.

If a notice has been received, a taxpayer should read and assess it carefully and if they have declared all their income diligently, then it must be stated in the reply to such notice with relevant proofs.