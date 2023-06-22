ITR filing for stock market trader: How to report income, form required and more

The deadline for filing ITR for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Read this to understand how a stock market trader can file ITR

The income tax return (ITR) filing process is different for a trader than an investor. A trader is one who engages in several high-volume transactions with the intent of profiting from frequent price fluctuations. If an individual deems it as an investment then capital gain/loss will arise from the sale of the investment otherwise it will be considered as business income/loss.

To understand further, if an individual buys shares and holds them for a certain period and further sells it then it may be considered as an investment. However, as per income tax law, the taxpayer can decide whether he/she wants to deem it as trading or investment. Notably, the taxpayer needs to follow this for upcoming years as well. Intraday trading and F&O trading are, however, always considered as business.

How to report income from trading

A person having income including from stock trading has to disclose the same in the return form. There can be two types of income from stock/equity trading i.e. from intraday trading or from trading of stocks held for a period of more than a day.

Experts ask traders to be more diligent with their tax filing because trading activity is reported as business income in tax returns . Income from intraday trading shall be treated as income/loss from speculative business after the deduction of security transaction tax (STT) paid on such transactions. Further, this shall be reported in ITR-3 form as income from a speculative business.

How to report capital gains in ITR

Income from stocks/equity held more than one-day should be construed as gains/losses from capital assets transactions and may be reported in ITR-2 form under the head capital gains. Then one should consider the holding period of stock for categorisation of capital gains into short-term capital gains and long-term capital gains.

For long-term capital gains holding period should be more than 12 months. In other cases, it shall be treated as short-term capital gains. Short-term capital gains from stock trading are taxable at 15 percent. The long-term capital gains amount is taxable at the rate of 10 percent after the exemption of the threshold limit of Rs 1 lakh without the benefit of indexation.