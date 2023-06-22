ITR filing for stock market trader: How to report income, form required and more

The deadline for filing ITR for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Read this to understand how a stock market trader can file ITR
The income tax return (ITR) filing process is different for a trader than an investor. A trader is one who engages in several high-volume transactions with the intent of profiting from frequent price fluctuations. If an individual deems it as an investment then capital gain/loss will arise from the sale of the investment otherwise it will be considered as business income/loss.
To understand further, if an individual buys shares and holds them for a certain period and further sells it then it may be considered as an investment. However, as per income tax law, the taxpayer can decide whether he/she wants to deem it as trading or investment. Notably, the taxpayer needs to follow this for upcoming years as well. Intraday trading and F&O trading are, however, always considered as business.
How to report income from trading
A person having income including from stock trading has to disclose the same in the return form. There can be two types of income from stock/equity trading i.e. from intraday trading or from trading of stocks held for a period of more than a day.
Experts ask traders to be more diligent with their tax filing because trading activity is reported as business income in tax returns. Income from intraday trading shall be treated as income/loss from speculative business after the deduction of security transaction tax (STT) paid on such transactions. Further, this shall be reported in ITR-3 form as income from a speculative business.
How to report capital gains in ITR
Income from stocks/equity held more than one-day should be construed as gains/losses from capital assets transactions and may be reported in ITR-2 form under the head capital gains. Then one should consider the holding period of stock for categorisation of capital gains into short-term capital gains and long-term capital gains.
For long-term capital gains holding period should be more than 12 months. In other cases, it shall be treated as short-term capital gains. Short-term capital gains from stock trading are taxable at 15 percent. The long-term capital gains amount is taxable at the rate of 10 percent after the exemption of the threshold limit of Rs 1 lakh without the benefit of indexation.
