ITR filing for stock market trader: How to report income, form required and more

The deadline for filing ITR for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Read this to understand how a stock market trader can file ITR

The income tax return (ITR) filing process is different for a trader than an investor. A trader is one who engages in several high-volume transactions with the intent of profiting from frequent price fluctuations. If an individual deems it as an investment then capital gain/loss will arise from the sale of the investment otherwise it will be considered as business income/loss.

To understand further, if an individual buys shares and holds them for a certain period and further sells it then it may be considered as an investment. However, as per income tax law, the taxpayer can decide whether he/she wants to deem it as trading or investment. Notably, the taxpayer needs to follow this for upcoming years as well. Intraday trading and F&O trading are, however, always considered as business.

How to report income from trading