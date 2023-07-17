ITR filing: Key things to know when considering gains from crypto investments

Income tax return filing: A common confusion that prevails among taxpayers relates to tax on earnings accruing from investments in cryptocurrencies and other similar digital currencies. Here's an explainer on the same

Crypto exchanges have been working towards simplifying the income tax return (ITR) filing process, signifying a sharp focus on compliance and transparency. The new ITR forms for the FY 2022-23 now also have a dedicated section called Schedule - Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) for reporting gains from crypto/non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other VDAs.

This requires details such as the acquisition date, transfer date, category of income for taxation, acquisition cost in case of a gift, and consideration received.

"When filing income tax return on gains from crypto investments , it's important to maintain accurate records of transactions, determine the classification of crypto assets into appropriate heads of income under the income tax regulations (such as business income, capital gain, etc.), and calculate and report tax impact accordingly under the dedicated section in the ITR," Pranav Pagaria, VP - Finance and Tax, CoinDCX told CNBC-TV18.com.

This is because TDS deducted and deposited on behalf of every user is already available with the income tax department and non-reporting or incorrect reporting of crypto transactions could invite income tax scrutiny.

"We, thus, encourage all our users to diligently report their crypto transactions while filing income tax return for FY 2022-23," Pagaria added.

When considering gains from crypto investments, there are a few key things to remember:

Firstly, the introduction of Section 115BBH in the 2022 budget imposes a 30 percent tax on profits earned from trading cryptocurrencies starting from April 01, 2022.

"Additionally, under Section 194S, a 1 percent Tax at Source is levied on the transfer of crypto assets if the transactions exceed Rs 50,000 (or even Rs 10,000 in some cases) in the same financial year, effective from July 01, 2022. It's crucial to see that these tax rates apply to investors and full-time traders," Punit Agarwal, Founder of KoinX, a crypto taxation platform said while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

The tax rate of 30 percent and the 1 percent TDS remains the same regardless of the nature of income; that is to say, whether the income is classified as capital gains or business income, the tax rate would still be 30 percent.

Another thing to keep in mind for crypto investors filing their income tax returns is the correct ITR forms.

ITR-2 and ITR-3 forms are the applicable ITR forms. ITR-2 is for individuals with capital gains from investing in VDAs and not having any business income. Most crypto investors will be opting for ITR-2. ITR-3 is for individuals with business/professional income (either from VDAs or any other business). This form will be suitable for crypto investors engaged in trading or other business-related activities," Agarwal said.

Crypto investors will also be eligible to take credit for the TDS deducted during the FY 2022-23. The TDS Credit can be viewed in both AIS and Form 26AS, available on the income tax portal. If an Investor has a loss from trading in VDAs during the year, he/she can claim a refund of the TDS by filing ITR (assuming there is no taxable income).