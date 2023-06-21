ITR filing: How to claim tax deduction of Rs 10,000 on your savings account interest

2 Min(s) Read
Income tax return (ITR) filing: In case of senior citizens, a deduction of up to Rs 50,000 can be claimed. Check your eligibility and claim procedure.
Most of us are not aware that interest received on savings bank account is taxable. However, the good news is that individual can save taxes on interest received up to Rs 10,000 and mention the same while filing their income tax return (ITR). Notably, the deadline for filing ITR for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023.
Live Tv
Loading...
Tax exemption on savings accounts' interest
Section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 provides a deduction of Rs 10,000 on interest income earned on savings accounts. In case the individual is a senior citizen, a deduction of up to Rs 50,000 can be claimed under Section 80TTB. In other words, it means that only interest earned beyond Rs 10,000 (or Rs 50,000 in case of senior citizens) is taxable.